Britney Spears demands “justice” for her alleged abusers: “They all got away with it!!!”

If you ever find yourself thinking, “Boy, Britney Spears goes on a lot of exotic vacations,” well, she’s here’s to tell you that she deserves to after suffering years of abuse from her conservators.

She writes on Instagram, “After 13 years damn straight I should go [on vacation] !!! I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was.” Britney then goes on to detail what her life was like during what she claims was a four-month period during her conservatorship.

“In a world where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week…8:00 am to 6:00 pm…no days off… No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk,” she writes.

Britney then says she had to go to bed at 9 p.m. every night and give “like 8 gallons of blood weekly,” and concludes, “this happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 f***king years.”

The singer then says she was “nothing more than a puppet to my family,” and that her treatment was “accepted and approved by the people I loved the most.” She then notes, “The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!!”

She ends her post noting that “you would be upset too” if you were “in shock for four months.”

“I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!!” Britney rages. “This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

