Britney Spears faces unique obstacle in getting her memoir published

Britney Spears‘ memoir is complete, but it might be a while before fans can get their hands on a copy. Why? Apparently, a major supply shortage is hitting the book industry.

TMZ reports that an ongoing paper shortage might delay the memoir’s ambitious January 2023 release date. Apparently, because the book industry is grappling with limited resources, Britney’s book might have to be put on the back burner until the supply chain issues sort themselves out.

What’s causing the paper shortage? The outlet says paper manufacturing companies have been hit by job walk-offs and staffing shortages during the pandemic. In addition, people in droves turned to reading physical books during the lockdown, which further impacted the paper supply.

It is unknown when Britney’s memoir will be published because the situation with the supply chain remains in flux.

As previously reported, the Grammy winner scored a $15 million publishing deal in February with Simon & Schuster, who will distribute her memoir.

While not much is known about what’s inside Britney’s book, TMZ spies promise it’ll be very juicy. The memoir is anticipated to document Britney’s first-hand account of her rise to stardom as a child, her career, family issues and of course, that controversial 13-year conservatorship.

