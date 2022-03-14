Britney Spears gets emotional about her sons growing up: “They don’t need me anymore”

Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images

Britney Spears is opening up about her teenage sons growing older.

In an Instagram post Sunday, the singer included a photo of her new puppy, Sawyer, saying watching the dog get bigger reminded her of how she feels watching 15-year-old Jayden James and 16-year-old Sean Preston growing up.

“I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” Britney wrote. “They don’t need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans for my boys and I’m not lying !!!!”

She added, “Hopefully one day I can show recent pics of us but in the meantime, I respect their wishes !!!!”

Britney noted that unlike her boys, her pup Sawyer “will always need me and I like that !!!!”

Britney shares her two sons with ex Kevin Federline. Back in October, she shared a similar post about her boys growing up. “So bittersweet to see them get older … why can’t they just stay babies forever ???,” she captioned a series of throwback pics.

