Britney Spears has reportedly hired celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart to represent her

Britney Spears has reportedly found a new attorney to represent her in today’s conservatorship hearing.

Following a report from TMZ that the “Toxic” singer was in discussions to retain celebrity attorney Mathew Rosengart — who previously represented famous celebrities such as Sean Penn, Casey and Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and rocker Eddie Vedder — the gossip website now reports that Rosengart has agreed to represent her and will appear in court.

Britney reportedly signed a legal document stating her desire to hire the mega law firm of Greenberg Traurig, LLP to represent her in her ongoing effort to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship. It would be Britney’s first step in attempting to end her longtime conservatorship, which has been in place for more than 13 years.

However, there is a hitch — Britney cannot sign contracts of any substance without her father’s approval.

Insiders tell TMZ that Rosengart will argue that Britney has a Constitutional right to the lawyer of her choice. However, while defendants in criminal cases have a Constitutional right to an attorney, a conservatorship is another story.

Rosengart will likely argue that Britney is entitled to due process, which includes the right to a competent lawyer, something of which Rosengart’s resume certainly attests.

Rosengart could further argue against Jamie having the power to disapprove Britney’s choice, because his daughter is actively hiring legal representation with hopes of removing him from the conservatorship.

In addition, Judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing this case, needs to approve of Rosengart’s appointment. Should she decline, Spears will then be assigned another court-appointed attorney to represent her going forward – an option the singer previously said she does not want.

