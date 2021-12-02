Britney Spears heads to Cabo to celebrate 40th birthday

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari shared photos of them boarding a private plane on Wednesday, but they didn’t tell fans where they were going. The only clue came from Britney, who said in an Instagram post that they’ll be “out of the country.”

According to People, the lovebirds jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A source told the outlet, “Britney was very excited. She loves beach vacations and hasn’t been to Mexico in many years.”

Now that the “Toxic” singer is no longer confined by her 13-year conservatorship, she is free to go wherever she pleases whenever she wants.

So, how is she dealing with this newfound freedom?

“She is doing well. She is taking care of herself both physically and mentally,” the insider claims. “She feels very lucky to be spending her 40th birthday with [her fiancé.] Such perfect timing to be out of the conservatorship. She feels beyond blessed in so many ways.”

The Grammy winner recently spoke about how she’s been processing her new life, and wrote on Instagram, “I know I’m lucky to be present and exist today !!!! I fought for that an extremely long time. I’m grateful for that but also I still need lots of healing !!!! Not therapy … but the kind of healing that comes from within !!!!”

Also, Sam shared a peek at Britney’s luxurious birthday cake to his Instagram Stories on Thursday. It’s a multi-layer cake in the shape of the letter “B” and it’s covered in gold-dusted red and pink roses, as well as some macaroons. Yum!

