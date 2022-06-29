Britney Spears’ husband Sam and Paris Hilton both say couple’s marriage was a “fairytale”

Sam Asghari, who married Britney Spears earlier this month, says their wedding was a “fairytale.”

Wednesday morning, the Iranian-American actor appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to talk about his new film, Hot Seat, but he also opened up about life as a married man. “I have to wear this thing now,” Sam joked, pointing to his ring. “It’s heavy, man. I’m getting a workout with it!”

“It’s just been surreal, man.” he added. “It’s been a minute. It was way overdue for us, and we imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was.”

Sam and Britney first met while on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. After five years together, Sam popped the question in September 2021.

His comments about the wedding were echoed by wedding guest Paris Hilton, who told E!, “It was a magical fairytale. I’m so happy for her. She’s like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women.” In addition to Paris, the guest list included Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and Madonna.

“Just seeing her walk down the aisle in the dress, I was crying,” Paris added. “It was just so beautiful and romantic and just seeing sparkles and happiness in her eyes. And just seeing my Brit back and just in love and just the whole thing.”

Paris, who sang her hit “Stars Are Blind” at the wedding with Selena Gomez, said of her longtime friend, “She’s one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel. She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me.”

Sam’s movie Hot Seat is out July 1, and also stars Mel Gibson, Shannen Doherty and Kevin Dillon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.