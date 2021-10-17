Britney Spears is “afraid” she’ll “make a mistake” after conservatorship ends

If you were suddenly freed from prison after 13 years, you’d no doubt have some worries about how you’re going to fit back into society. Well, Britney Spears is evidently having similar worries as the end of her 13-year-long conservatorship approaches.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Britney wrote, “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in…and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake!!!”

“For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end…and it never did!!!” she continued. “I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”

For example, she says, she’s concerned that the paparazzi “try to scare me and jump out..onto the road when I drive home,” adding, “It’s like they want me to do something crazy.”

“I’m fearful of doing something wrong…I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!!” Britney went on, and pronounced herself, “disgusted with the system.”

“I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! [I]…wish I lived in another country!!!” she declared.

Britney also seemed to threaten to spill the tea about how her family has allegedly been complicit in her mistreatment, adding, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!”

She concluded, “In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!!”

