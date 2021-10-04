Britney Spears is “aware” that tonight’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a tribute to her

ABC

It’s not clear if she’s going to be watching it, but Britney Spears is “aware” that all the contestants on tonight’s episode of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars will be hitting the the dance floor to her music, a source tells Page Six.

The 14 remaining celebs and their pro partners will not only be dancing to Britney’s music, they’ll also be wearing costumes and doing choreography inspired by her.

For example, pro Gleb Savchenko and his partner, Spice Girl Mel C, will be doing the tango to “Toxic.” He told Page Six, “It’s like the best song ever, especially for tango. It’s going to be really cool. The costumes and the whole concept, the number, it’s really dope. We’ll definitely do some ’Toxic’ sexy moves.”

Savchenko added, “We [support] #FreeBritney. she’s amazing … and everything’s happening for her. I’m so happy.”

Other performances on tonight’s show include singer/reality star JoJo Siwa dancing the Argentine tango to “…Baby One More Time,” Real Housewife Kenya Moore dancing the tango to “Womanizer,” Olympic gymnast Suni Lee dancing the foxtrot to “I’m a Slave 4 U,” and actor Brian Austin Green dancing the tango to “Till the World Ends.”

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see how Britney’s songs go over with the judges.

This may be the closest you’ll come to seeing someone performing the iconic choreography to Britney’s greatest hits onstage, since TMZ is now claiming that even if her conservatorship is terminated, Britney still has no plans to return to touring. Sources claim she simply has no desire to work, even though she knows fans want to see her.

