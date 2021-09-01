Britney Spears’ lawyer says Jamie Spears is trying to “extort” her

Britney Spears‘ lawyer claims that her father, Jamie Spears, is trying to extort the pop star.

According to TMZ, which says they obtained copies of the legal documents, filed Tuesday, Britney’s law team claims that Jamie is requesting two million dollars from his daughter. While some of the funds would reportedly go toward paying the patriarch’s legal fees, Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, stated, “The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.”

The “Toxic” singer’s team also suggested that the court suspend Jamie from the conservatorship if he doesn’t fully step away by September 29.

The claim comes just weeks after ABC News confirmed that Jamie filed paperwork to willingly step down as Britney’s conservator. Jamie has denied any claims he mistreated his daughter or otherwise acted against her interests, and has noted that he is stepping down without any grounds for his removal.

