Britney Spears’ lawyer tells judge he expects conservatorship to end by the fall

#FreeBritney is becoming closer to reality than you might think, the singer’s lawyer says.

According to documents obtained by ABC News, Mathew Rosengart told a judge on Wednesday that he expects that Britney’s conservatorship, which has been in place for 13 years, to be “completely and inevitably” ended by the fall. It’s something that the singer asked for earlier this year in comments in a Los Angeles court.

The lawyer made those statements in a court filing in which he also stated that his priority is having Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, removed as conservator. Rosengart has asked Judge Brenda Penny to replace him by September 29 with someone else on a “temporary” basis.

The urgency is apparently due to Britney’s recent engagement to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. It seems that Britney needs a prenup before she and Sam can tie the knot, and that would require the involvement of her conservator. Rosengart argues that, given the fact that Britney and her dad aren’t exactly on good terms — she previously stated that he should be “in jail” — Mr. Spears’ involvement would be unhelpful in getting that done.

Earlier this month, Jamie himself asked the court to end the conservatorship, and on Wednesday, Rosengart said that since Mr. Spears “fully consents” to this step, he’s going to file a motion to terminate it once Britney’s dad is removed.

In addition, Rosengart said he wants to depose Jamie in connection with his accusations that the elder Spears had abused his position while in control over his daughter’s finances, and also wants an evidentiary hearing. Mr. Spears has denied any wrongdoing.

