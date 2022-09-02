Britney Spears lists contested Florida condo for $2 million

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is making good on her promise to close her wallet to her family now that her conservatorship has been terminated — and she’s starting by getting rid of a piece of property her family loves to use as a vacation spot.

Realtor.com reports the hitmaker listed her condo in Destin, located in the Florida Panhandle, for $2 million. Those who followed the “Free Britney” movement will recognize this piece of property as the place her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, declared her “favorite vacation spot.”

She tweeted in 2015 when responding to a fan’s question, “We have a condo [in] Destin, Florida and it’s the best getaway.” The Zoey 101 star also spoke in detail about the controversial piece of real estate to CMT about a year later.

“I host everyone at our condo,” she said at the time. “We’re pretty blessed with a big condo. It can sleep about 10 people. We all have breakfast together, I plan a big dinner, and we have a space at the beach.”

These comments came back to bite Jamie Lynn when she claimed in 2021 she hadn’t been “paid a dime” from her big sister’s controversial conservatorship. Fans pointed out she had been living — probably for free — in the condo her sister bought.

Tax records show the “Toxic” singer purchased the property over two decades ago via her Bridgemore Timber LLC company.

Now Britney is ready to cash in on the contested condo. Should it sell for her $2 million asking price, she’ll make a hefty profit, as she originally bought it in 2000 for $920,000.

The property boasts three beds and three baths, in addition to 3,600 square feet of living space and breathtaking, panoramic views of the ocean.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.