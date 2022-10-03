Britney Spears’ mother apologizes to her on Instagram: “I have been sorry for years!”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne Spears, is begging for a second chance. The matriarch reached out to Britney on a recent Instagram post and begged the singer to “please unblock me.”

The family drama spilled over when the Grammy winner explained why she continues to speak out about the conservatorship. “It must seem like I have an extremely hard time letting it all go … but for me the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no [conscience] whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all,” Britney expressed.

She added, “They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me !!!! For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure.”

The singer previously detailed the alleged abuse she suffered during her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated last year. Britney claimed their alleged refusal to accept any responsibility shows her “that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me … AT ALL !!!”

Because of that, Britney said she struggles to move on. She admitted, “I’m working on becoming stronger.” Part of the healing process includes her having “written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy.”

“Was it worth it ???? Not so sure,” she closed.

Lynne responded to the post and apologized to her daughter. “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years,” she commented. “I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person!”

“Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you,” Lynne wrote.

Britney didn’t respond, and the comment appears to have been deleted.

