Britney Spears’ new attorney officially files to have her father replaced as conservator

Marco PiracciniArchivio Marco PiracciniMondadori via Getty Images

After promising he’d act “aggressively and expeditiously” to remove Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship, the singer’s new lawyer Matthew Rosengart has done so.

E! Online reports that Rosengart has filed a petition to replace Jamie Spears with a CPA and professional fiduciary named Jason Rubin. Currently, Mr. Spears is the conservator of his daughter’s estate, and controls all her financial decisions, as well as her $60 million fortune.

Rosengart is asking that Rubin be given the power to not only manage her business and investments, but “additional powers,” such as authorizing professional opportunities like performing, recording and touring — as long as her medical team approves.

However, this doesn’t mean Mr. Spears will be officially out anytime soon: Rosengart also indicated in his filing that the appointment of the new conservator will be addressed in court on December 13.

In her comments to a judge earlier this month, Britney said she wants her conservatorship, which has been in place for 13 years, ended. But if that’s not possible, she said she wanted her father removed and charged with “conservatorship abuse.” In June, she told that same judge that the conservatorship was “abusive” and that everyone involved should be in jail.

On July 17, Britney wrote on Instagram, “I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.