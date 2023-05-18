Britney Spears posts PDA-filled video with husband Sam Asghari

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears wants everyone to know her marriage is doing just fine.

The singer posted a PDA-filled video of herself and husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Wednesday. In the clip, set to the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Honest,” the two embrace and kiss in front of an archway covered in flowers.

“Ok so I’m proud of my flowers!!!” she captions the post. “I’ve been pretty modest about my home !!! I’m redesigning my house !!!”

She adds, “I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed.”

Earlier this week, Sam came to Britney’s defense when a TMZ documentary was released about her life post-conservatorship.

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” he said. “It was absolutely disgusting.”

