Britney Spears posts photo of herself as a murder victim for Halloween

Britney Spears really threw herself into her costume this Halloween, it seems.

On Instagram, she posted several photos of herself lying on a carpet in a hot pink negligee and black heels, her hands bound with fur handcuffs and what looks like blood streaking her hands, neck and mouth. It looks like a crime scene.

“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery,” Britney captioned the pic, seemingly narrating the story of the murder victim who she’s portraying. “Who would do such a thing??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!”

That last line seems to be Britney taking yet another shot at her family, who she says has “hurt [her] more deeply than you’ll ever know.”

While Britney confirmed that the photos were for Halloween, the rest of the post is somewhat rambling. At one point, she writes, “Let me explain myself… I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y’all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!!”

Britney seems to be intimating that she hasn’t been able to have fun in 13 years due to her conservatorship, which could be permanently ended this month.

She adds, “Ma and dad can I drive my car now??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ????”

This seems to be a reference to a previous post in which Britney stated, “I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!!”

