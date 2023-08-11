Britney Spears reconnected with her sons “a couple of weeks ago,” says Federline’s lawyer

While there have been reports that Britney Spears has been estranged from her sons for a while, it turns out she’s recently reconnected with Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, Page Six reports.

Mark Vincent Kaplan, attorney for the boys’ father, Kevin Federline, tells Page Six that they communicated with their mom “probably a couple of weeks ago.” But Kaplan says he’s not sure if Britney has been in touch with the boys since they moved to Hawaii with their dad.

Kaplan tells Page Six that while Sean and Jayden have experienced some “trauma” due to Hawaii’s deadly wildfires, they haven’t been personally affected.

“There’s people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic,” Kaplan said to Page Six. “Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there.”

Last year, it was alleged that the boys had cut off all communication with Britney; they didn’t attend her wedding, either. Federline moved them and the rest of his family to Hawaii on August 1, which Britney’s lawyer said she had consented to.

