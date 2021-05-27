Britney Spears reflects on being a young mother, shares throwback photo

Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images

Britney Spears reminisced about being a young mother raising two boys while juggling her successful yet busy career.

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the “Toxic” singer shared a throwback paparazzi photo of herself lounging by a pool with sons Sean Federline and Jayden Federline — who are now 15 and 14, respectively.

“I had my babies very young,” Britney, 39, wrote in the caption and shared a funny anecdote about what would happen every time she brought her kids to the pool at the hotels she was staying in.

“At all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys,” Britney revealed, adding a teddy bear, kite and ball emoji. “I really am a baby mamma!!!!”

The pop star has largely kept her sons out of the public eye, but in March, she shared a rare image of her teenage boys while out on a hike.

“It’s so crazy how time flies …. My boys are so big now,” she captioned the update, and told fans that she will only share photos of them if she has their consent.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” Britney explained.

Britney shares Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married between 2004 and 2007.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.