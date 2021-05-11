Britney Spears reflects on her past iconic looks, debuts Champagne-pink hair

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney Spears took a walk down memory lane before unveiling a dramatic new hairdo.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Toxic” singer shared a montage of her past iconic looks, soundtracked to Mariah Carey‘s “Fantasy.”

“Bringing it back to the 2000s when everything was simpler before social media,” said Britney, 39. “Should I bring these outfits back????”

The Grammy winner credited Reese Witherspoon for inspiring the idea. The actress gave her seal of approval by spamming her with heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

As for which outfits Britney chose to highlight, she posted a pic of the pink chaps and pink snakeskin boot combo with a red lace top and jeans that she wore in London back in 2002. She also honored the sheer green button-down shirt and shiny basketweave-style skirt she brought on the Crossroads press tour, the green dress she wore while performing with Michael Jackson and her knotted Page Six Six Six t-shirt and black fedora combo.

However, she unveiled an even more dramatic look later that day: She’s dyed some of her hair Champagne pink.

Wearing a leopard bodysuit and black, strappy stilettos, the singer teased in the caption, “Miss pussycat loves to bite.. be careful ladies and gentlemen!”

In a separate post, she showed off some dance moves while wearing the catsuit, and declared in all capital letters, “SHE WANTS TO MOVE!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.