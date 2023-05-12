Britney Spears responds to latest reports of “caffeinated” behavior: “Red Bull is the worst drink ever”

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to refute a TMZ report that she drinks so many caffeinated beverages that she doesn’t sleep.

TMZ, which has produced what seems like a sensationalized documentary about her post-conservatorship life, claimed that Britney is “amped up on caffeine” and drinks so much “Red Bull, Celsius, coffee and dandelion tea” that she sometimes stays awake for three straight days.

But Britney writes on Instagram that she doesn’t even drink coffee, explaining, “I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!”

She also refutes the other drinks mentioned, writing, “green tea is my prized possession.” She adds, “Sorry but I never stay up late with Red Bull !!! It is absolutely the worst drink ever.”

In addition to revealing that she’s started ballet lessons, Britney writes in the post about some of her other hobbies before criticizing the recent reports.

“… I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ???” she writes. “I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things.”

