Britney Spears reveals “favorite song” she’s “ever done”

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday to air out old grievances against the people behind her conservatorship and to reveal which of her songs is her all-time favorite.

In a now-deleted video of herself dancing to her song “Get Naked (I Got a Plan)” from her Blackout album, Britney wrote, “This is a repost from Maui last year !!! I know it’s not that great BUT the song is my favorite song I’ve ever done !!!”

She went on to note, “It was really weird because my dancers took the stage for this song !!! Oh well !!! I listened to this song today and actually realized it for the first time!!!”

Britney was referring to her Vegas show Britney: Piece of Me — a recording of the song was played during an interlude at the start of Act Five. During that time, Britney was presumably off stage changing while her dancers performed.

Explaining why she didn’t perform “Get Naked (I Got a Plan),” Britney wrote, “I guess it was all those rules you know !!! Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!”

She added, “But I’m going to London next week to go shopping so things aren’t too shabby !!!”

Maybe Britney’s team didn’t want her to sing the song because it features lines like, “Maybe I’m a freak and I don’t really give a damn/ I’m crazy as a motherf*****, bet that on your man.”

