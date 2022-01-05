Britney Spears reveals she enjoyed her first glass of red wine in 13 years

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears is letting her fans know she is 100 percent indulging in life since being released from her longstanding conservatorship. In a new Instagram post, she revealed she poured herself her first glass of red wine since 2008, when the conservatorship was enacted.

Britney started her update by speaking about why she is sharing videos of her dancing to music by Madonna, with whom she collaborated on her 2003 track “Me Against the Music,” saying it makes her want to treat herself.

“I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much … I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING,” Britney remarked, adding a crying-laughing emoji. “Well that’s exactly what her music does to me.”

Britney then revealed, “I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!” She also joked she is simply living by the example her family supposedly taught her, which is, “be selfish and love thyself.”

“In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!!” Britney added.

She also had a few words for those leaving negative comments on her posts, reminding people that “Nobody’s perfect,” and adding, “People are absolutely hateful.”

Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November.

