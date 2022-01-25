Britney Spears reveals she’s dealing with a “small bug” similar to pregnancy nausea

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Britney Spears is giving an update on her Hawaiian vacation with fiance Sam Asghari.

Captioning an Instagram video of herself sunbathing in a bikini, the singer reveals she’s dealing with a “small” stomach bug that she compares to the nausea she experienced when she was pregnant.

“[I]t’s the nausea that is the worst,” Britney writes. “It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work … I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up.”

Britney says she pushes through until it goes away, but notes that “this has been going on for a month.” She then takes aims at the paparazzi.

“I wake up and my body is so little yet the war dog media hiding outside my room put me on defense just like they always have,” she writes. “so if you’re outside my room trying to get another cheap shot of me … please go f*** yourself and leave me alone !!!! I should be able to run around naked if I choose to … Have a good day folks !!!”

She adds that although the paps are “horrible,” Maui is “absolutely pure magic.”

If you have trouble deciphering Britney’s lengthy Instagram captions, one TikTok user is going viral for being Britney’s “Southern translator.” Kimberly Thomas reads the captions with a Southern accent to help fans better understand the Louisiana pop star’s meaning.

