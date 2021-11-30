Britney Spears reveals she’s finally on the right medication: “It’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”

Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Britney Spears is not only celebrating her first Christmas in 13 years as a free woman, she says she’s also celebrating being able to finally make her own decisions concerning her health.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Britney shared a cozy photo of a fireplace as well as her thoughts about what it means to be in control of her own life and free from her conservators.

“That beautiful … nice … and warm f****** fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here,” she wrote. “Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks.”

Britney then revealed that, along with the termination of her conservatorship, she believes she’s finally receiving the correct medical treatment.

“And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago!!!! D*** I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people,” the singer remarked. “It’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”

Britney, who declined to speak further about her medical regimen, said she is also praying for some good news, saying cryptically, “In just 3 months there will be a shift for me.”

Although she didn’t disclose what that “shift” might be, she promised to “pull a Snoop Dogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME” when it happens.

The “Toxic” singer previously alleged during her bombshell conservatorship statement in June that she was unable to advocate for her own medical decisions and was unable to choose her own doctors. Her conservatorship was terminated earlier this month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.