Britney Spears reveals the inspiration for her new pink hairdo

A week after Britney Spears debuted her new champagne pink hair color, she’s revealed the spooky inspiration — Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Sarah Sanderson from the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus.

“It’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so f*** it. … Pink is hot if I do say so myself,” Spears captioned a series of Instagram photos of her showing off the new ‘do, dressed in a leopard skin body suit. “Oh and not only did I copy @reesewitherspoon the other day with my throwback looks, but now I’m copying @sarahjessicaparker’s hair tease from Hocus Pocus!!!!”

“I was freaking 11 when that movie came out and I swear she had it right before Sex And The City … it’s all about the hair and the heels, people,” she continued.

“I wanted to wear red lipstick after seeing that movie but my mom wouldn’t let me so I did lipgloss instead,” revealed the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer.

She ended the post with, “PS why do I feel like I’m @bellathorne’s twin with pink hair?!?!?!”

