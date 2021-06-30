Britney Spears says her vacation in Maui is “really not fun” because of paparazzi

Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic

Britney Spears is currently vacationing in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari, but on Tuesday revealed that her relaxing trip “is pretty crazy now” because of the media attention.

Taking to Instagram, Britney shared a video — set to Lily Allen‘s expletive filled hit “F*** You” — demonstrating the “Dos and donts if you are a pap, fan, or ANYONE in my space.”

In the video, the singer requested to be left alone when she’s texting, saying “it’s rude,” and included a photo of Drew Barrymore drinking from a mug that bears the same message.

Britney, 39, also shared footage of her walking along the coastline and demanded, “This is my body !!! So stop messing my pics and editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing!”

She then advised what people should be doing with their time instead, cutting to a Pride Parade video that depicts thousands of individuals singing along to her 2000 hit “Oops… I Did It Again.”

“This is what fans & paps should be doing instead,” Britney remarked.

She elaborated further in the caption, explaining, “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun.”

“It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture… but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing,” Britney wrote. “I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean.”

Last week, Britney broke her 13-year silence on her controversial conservatorship during a court hearing, in which she leveled serious allegations against her conservators and family.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.