Britney Spears says it “breaks my heart” her kids don’t want to see her

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is exhausted by the “cruelty” of her own family — and that includes her kids.

The “Toxic” hitmaker took to Instagram to shed more light on what’s happening between her, her ex-husband ﻿Kevin Federline﻿ and their two sons, ﻿16-year-old Sean Preston﻿ and 15-year-old ﻿Jayden﻿. This comes a few days after Federline told Daily Mail ﻿her kids “have decided they are not seeing her right now.”

“This situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online,” Britney wrote.

The Grammy winner admitted her kids have been seeing her less frequently and, when they would visit, they would “walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door.”

Noting that her sons are teenagers, Britney said, “I always TRIED and TRIED and maybe that’s why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!”

Britney also hit back at the report’s claims that her household is filled with too much drama, adding Federline “wants to bring up my past” to use against her. “That was almost 20 years ago … Their game doesn’t work anymore,” she noted.

The pop star also argued Federline isn’t a saint and wrote, “I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined.”

“My heart doesn’t understand cruelty. It breaks my heart because it seems to me that these days, cruelty does in fact win,” she lamented. “I can’t process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids … everything was about them.” She said their actions have “knock[ed] the breath out of me.”

“It would take a miracle to fix my heart,” she closed, and praised her “supportive husband,” Sam Asghari, for being there for her.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.