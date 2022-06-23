Britney Spears says she hasn’t been on honeymoon yet with Sam Asghari

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Britney Spears has more than just a new husband, she’s got a new house too!

The pop star returned to Instagram Wednesday and shared life update with fans, including that she and new husband Sam Asghari “haven’t been on my honeymoon yet.”

Sharing two photos of herself rocking a bikini and a video of Sam diving into their new pool, Britney wrote, “Got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do… Oh well it’s coming together.”

“It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock,” she continued, before adding that her dogs are enjoying the new “sick” backyard while she’s loving their water slide.

“It’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already,” the “Lucky” singer shared.

Britney also shared that Sam cooked her a nice piece of steak and she cut her hair short, concluding, “life is good.”

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at her Thousand Oaks, California home on June 9. The pair first met on the set of the star’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

