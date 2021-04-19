Britney Spears says she is “totally fine” and feels “extremely happy”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Britney Spears is once again letting her fans know that she is okay. The #FreeBritney movement, which supports the “Toxic” singer breaking free from her longstanding conservatorship, has intensified since the February premiere of the explosive Framing Britney Spears documentary.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 39-year-old singer let fans know that she is in a good place.

When answering several fans’ burning questions, the singer took a moment to assuage concerns after fielding a prompt wanting to know if she was “okay.” The most popular theory of the #FreeBritney movement is that she is being held against her will by her family members, of which Britney denied in 2019.

“Yes, I’m totally fine,” Britney expressed in her most recent Instagram video. “I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

She also admitted to fans that, yes, she does get “extremely dizzy” when she spins around in her dancing videos, but added, “I’m a dancer, so as long as I have a focus for my head as I turn, as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it’s not as bad.”

The Grammy winner also touched upon a recent memory in the video’s caption, explaining that she tried sneaking out the other day to do some shopping incognito. Unfortunately, her cover was blown.

“I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend’s brown blazer to stay in disguise,” she captioned through a series of eye-rolling emojis, “the paps still found me.”

Britney also expressed that she is looking forward to summertime before urging her 29.4 million followers to tell her, “What have you guys been up to???”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.