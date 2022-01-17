Britney Spears says she loves Jamie Lynn “unconditionally” after heated public exchange

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

It seems as though Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn may be on the road to making up after getting into a heated online exchange.

On Saturday, Britney shared a lengthy Twitter post in which she clarified her feelings about Jamie Lynn, who recently did an interview in which she discussed the singer, their relationship and the past while promoting her upcoming book Things I Should Have Said, out January 18.

“Jamie Lynn… I don’t think your book is about me at all…I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me,” the “Toxic” singer tweeted.

Britney also clarified, “When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not.'”

The star added that she loves Jamie “unconditionally,” but seemed confused that her “loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most!!!”

“I don’t care anymore!!! Say whatever you want to say just know I do know your real heart more than anyone!!!,” Britney continued. “Just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything!!!”

That same day, Jamie Lynn, 30, responded in an Instagram Story writing, “Britney- Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” according to People.

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. I love you,” she concluded.

