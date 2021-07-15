Britney Spears says she wants dad Jamie charged with conservator abuse

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Britney Spears addressed California Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny on Wednesday, stating her desire to have her father removed from her conservatorship. “I am here to get rid of my dad,” she said.

She also said during Wednesday’s hearing that she wanted to charge her father, Jamie Spears, with conservator abuse.

Britney also has a new attorney. Penny approved high-powered attorney Mathew S. Rosengart to be the pop star’s new legal counsel. The judge also approved Samuel D. Ingham III‘s request to resign as the singer’s court-appointed attorney.

While Rosengart appeared in person in court, Britney and Jamie Spears called in via telephone. Also appearing remotely were Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, as well as co-conservator Jodi Montgomery, who has served as the conservator of the singer’s personal affairs since 2019 when Jamie vacated the role.

Penny also approved the request from Bessemer Trust to step down as co-conservator in the handling of Britney’s estate, leaving Jamie in sole control of her finances. Jamie’s involvement in the conservatorship has been a point of contention for some time; during Wednesday’s hearing, Britney spoke about her “serious abandonment issues” and said that as a child, she was “extremely scared” of her father.

“My dad needs to be removed [from the conservatorship] today,” she said, adding that she approved of Montgomery’s job as conservator of her person.

These developments came three weeks to the day after her bombshell testimony about her conservatorship on June 23. This testimony did more than just make headlines — it served as the catalyst for several changes regarding her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney, 39, has been in a conservatorship since 2008, when she was hospitalized for mental health reasons.

The Grammy winner’s next day in court is scheduled for September 29.

