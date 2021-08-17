Britney Spears says she’s been sharing topless photos because she wants to see herself “in a lighter way”

Britney Spears has not only shut down “twisted” rumors about her body, but she’s revealing why she’s been sharing more risqué photos as of late.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Toxic” singer shared a new group of photos where she cradles her bare chest with her hands while holding a single red rose.

Shutting down speculation that she is pregnant or had breast enhancement surgery, Britney explained that she wants to regain ownership of her body and wants to love it again, and sharing such photos help her accomplish that.

“In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer… just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer,” she wrote. “The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER…therefore you think you look better.”

“I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh [well]…sometimes I didn’t look so great,” she continued, noting such moments were “embarrassing” for her.

“I feel like performing made me too self-conscious about my body and that’s not attractive,” wrote Britney. “I honestly feel like the weight of the would [sic] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way…naked…like the way I was born.”

“Seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman,” she added, before thanking her fans for continuing the #FreeBritney movement. She also hinted, “There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine.”

