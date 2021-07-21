Britney Spears says she’s “not even close” to being done speaking out, inspires FREE act

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Britney Spears is taking it “one day at a time.”

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old pop star, who’s fighting to end her 13 year conservatorship, gave fans an update on how she’s feeling.

Alongside a photo of alphabet dice that spelled out the message “one day at a time,” Britney wrote, “So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!”

She continued, “In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!!”

“I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here,” Britney concluded, adding three white dove emojis.

Britney may feel she has more to say, but what she has already said seems to have inspired lawmakers. A bill, known as the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation Act, or the FREE Act, has been proposed in the U.S. House. If passed, it would create a process for individuals to ask a judge to replace their guardian or conservator.

The current process of replacing a guardian or conservator typically requires that individuals prove in court that abuse or fraud has occurred.

