Britney Spears seemingly criticizes Christina Aguilera, praises Lady Gaga for conservatorship comments

Britney Spears seems to be keeping careful track of who she feels is on her side when it comes to her years-long battle to free herself from her conservatorship.

On her Instagram Story on Friday night, Britney posted a video of her former Mickey Mouse Club co-star Christina Aguilera at the Latin Grammys being asked about her. Christina’s publicist interrupts and says, “We’re not doing that.” An apologetic Christina is led away, saying, “But I’m really happy for her.”

Britney captioned the video, “I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you…Yes I do matter !!!!!”

She then posted a video clip of Lady Gaga answering a question about Britney while promoting her new film House of Gucciy. “The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong,” says Gaga. “And the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women.”

Britney captioned that video, “Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

Christina’s fans were quick to point out that Christina did speak out about Britney in June, tweeting a thread that stated, in part, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish…[Britney] deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”

