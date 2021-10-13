Britney Spears seemingly shades sister Jamie Lynn following her book announcement

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fans believe Britney Spears has weighed in on sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which was announced Monday.

Jamie Lynn, 30, said she was inspired to “share my truth” after her daughter Maddie was involved in a near-fatal ATV incident in 2017. While the Zoey 101 star said the book was a way for her to open up about “my own mental health,” her publisher, Worthy Publishing, added she will also explore her “role as Britney’s kid sister.”

Now it appears big sister Britney has reacted to the announcement in a new Instagram post. The singer shared on Tuesday that she is “thinking of releasing a book next year” and turned to her fans for ideas because “I’m having issues coming up with a title.”

Britney, 39, presented two potential book titles that had fans buzzing because they seemed oddly specific.

The singer said she is mulling between the titles “‘S***, I really don’t know” and “I really care what people think,” which some fans felt are referencing Jamie Lynn.

That led to numerous fans suggesting a third potential title: “Things my sister shouldn’t have said.”

While Britney hasn’t referenced her little sister directly, her followers believe the timing and language of the pop star’s latest post is not a coincidence.

True or not, it’s not the first time Britney’s called out her baby sister. In July, she put her whole family on blast in two separate posts. In one post, since deleted, she called out those who didn’t help her privately but are supporting her publicly to “save face.” In the second, Britney referenced Jamie Lynn directly, writing, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

