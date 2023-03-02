Britney Spears takes nearly $2 million loss in sale of Calabasas mansion

Britney Spears has found a buyer for the Calabasas, California, mansion she bought in June, and reportedly lost roughly $2 million in the final sale.

Dirt reports the home was sold for $10.1 million — compared to the $11.8 million she put down over the summer. According to sale records, the home was purchased by personal injury attorney Ezekiel Tyson Jr., who is said to be a veteran real estate investor.

It’s reported Britney didn’t live in the home for very long, so no renovation or remodeling projects were started during her brief ownership. No reason has been officially provided for why the singer decided to put the property back on the market so quickly.

As previously reported, the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion came with a wine cellar, 10-seat movie theater, hand-carved fireplaces, gourmet kitchen, patio complete with a barbecue center, gym, 55-foot pool with tiered waterfalls, spa and many other luxurious amenities.

As for where Britney is living now, she and husband Sam Asghari moved back to the home she purchased in Thousand Oaks, California, in 2015.

