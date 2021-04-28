Britney Spears to address court during upcoming conservatorship hearing

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After years of silence, Britney Spears will personally address the court regarding her conservatorship.

On Tuesday, Samuel Ingram, the attorney appointed to represent the “Toxic” singer, asked the court to allow her to speak, though he did not specify what she would say. He did, however, ask that the date be set “on an expedited basis.”

The hearing was scheduled for June 23 by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

Britney has been under the conservatorship for 13 years, with her father Jamie Spears as the conservator.

