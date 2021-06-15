Britney Spears to appear virtually during June 23 conservatorship hearing

Steve Granitz/WireImage

After years of silence, Britney Spears is about to have her day in court and address a judge regarding her longstanding conservatorship for the first time.

The “Toxic” singer will appear virtually before Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday, June 23, according to a Monday statement by the Los Angeles County Superior Court obtained by ABC News.

The public and members of the media will be able to attend the status hearing in-person or online, via the court’s Remote Audio Attendance Program.

“Currently all parties, including Ms. Spears, are scheduled to appear remotely. Limited seating will be available in the courtroom,” the statement reads, adding that spectators will be allowed to “listen remotely” to the proceedings in “an overflow courtroom with a live audio feed from the courtroom.”

No recording will be allowed during the hearing, with the court adding, “Cameras will not be permitted for this hearing and no photography or filming is allowed in the hallways or lobby of the courthouse.”

Spears, 39, is expected to ask the court to remove father Jamie Spears as co-conservator of her estate. The singer is reportedly not happy with how her father has been managing her financial and business affairs.

It has also been reported that the Grammy winner will not ask to end her legal agreement, which was established in 2008 in response to her public breakdown.

This hearing will mark the first time Spears will publicly speak out in court regarding her conservatorship.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.