Britney Spears under investigation for alleged battery

Britney Spears is under investigation for alleged battery stemming from an altercation with an employee, according to Capt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

An employee filed a complaint after Spears allegedly struck them during a dispute on Monday morning, Buschow said, adding that the employee was not injured.

The sheriff’s office will forward their findings to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of misdemeanor charges. A source from the sheriff’s office added that this is a very minor case.

“This is overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever,” Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ABC News. “Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.”

Recently, Spears, 39, has been focused on ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has governed her life since 2008. Last week, Jamie Spears filed court documents stating that he would be willing to resign as conservator of his daughter’s estate, even though he believes it is “highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. [Britney] Spears’ best interests.”

