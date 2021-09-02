Britney Spears won’t be charged in incident with housekeeper

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On top of everything else Britney Spears is going through, it’s good to know that at least she won’t face any charges over that incident with her housekeeper last month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that no charges would be filed due to “insufficient evidence” that a crime had occurred. Britney’s housekeeper claimed that Britney had slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand following an argument over the medical care of Britney’s dog. The housekeeper alleged that her phone was damaged in the incident.

The Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor in the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office decided not to file charges after reviewing the case. In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said, “If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”

“Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future,” Rosengart added.

