Bruce Springsteen, Heart & more featured on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack

Marvel Studios

The new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to hit theaters on May 5 and of course it comes with another great soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 includes such classic tunes as Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” and Heart’s “Crazy On You,” along with Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone” and Alice Cooper’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows.”

The 17-song soundtrack will drop digitally and on CD May 3, with a two-LP, 12-inch vinyl set coming May 5 and a cassette version dropping July 7.

Here’s the track list for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3:

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

“Crazy On You” – Heart

“Since You Been Gone” – Rainbow

“In the Meantime” – Spacehog

“Reasons” – Earth, Wind and Fire

“Do You Realize??” – The Flaming Lips

“We Care a Lot” – Faith No More

“Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC

“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Alice Cooper

“San Francisco” – The Mowgli’s

“Poor Girl” – X

“This Is the Day” – The The

“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” – Beastie Boys

“Dog Days Are Over” – Florence + The Machine

“Badlands” – Bruce Springsteen

“I Will Dare” – The Replacements

“Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.