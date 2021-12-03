Brunettes have more fun: Billie Eilish trades in her platinum blonde hair

ABC/Randy Holmes

New year, new Billie Eilish. The singer has undergone another transformation, trading in her platinum blonde hair for a shaggy brunette chop.

She teased the makeover on Thursday by taking to her Instagram story to share a selfie of just her eyes and a peek at her new, darker fringe. “Guess what,” she captioned the post, before taking to her profile to share the big update.

Unveiling her dramatic, new look, Billie simply captioned the post, “Miss me?”

Fellow Grammy-nominee Olivia Rodrigo approved of the new ‘do and raved in the comment section, “omg.”

This is the second time in a year the “bad guy” singer underwent a radical transformation. In March, she ditched her signature black and green hair she sported for two years and showed off her platinum bob. At the time, Billie revealed it took her six weeks to get the color right and wore a wig until her hair was ready.

This new look comes as Billie announces a new partnership with Gucci, which will release a limited-edition vinyl version of her Grammy-nominated album, Happier Than Ever. “The vinyl is made from recycled vinyl scraps from all the colors of the original pressing of the record and each piece is completely unique!!” Billie raved when announcing the new venture on Thursday, adding, “[T]he set is available starting today at the following boutiques!!!”

The shiny-looking record, which is now being sold worldwide, also treats fans to some nail stickers bearing the Gucci brand.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.