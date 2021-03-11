Bruno Mars' "Grenade" hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruno Mars has sent another one of his songs to YouTube’s exclusive billion views club. On Wednesday, the singer’s 2010 hit “Grenade” officially crossed the threshold.

This is Mars’ sixth music number to rack up such an impressive feat.

The 35-year-old singer’s song with the most views remains his 2014 smash “Uptown Funk,” which currently stands at over four billion views. Other tracks in the club are “The Lazy Song,” “That’s What I Like,” “Just the Way You Are” and “24K Magic.”

As for “Grenade,” which was released in October 2010, it was a standout hit and the first track off of Mars’ debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans. The heartbreaking ballad followed a pining Mars hoping to win the affections of his unrequited love by listing off the things he would do for her.

The song was later nominated for the 2012 Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy, of which he both lost to Adele for her hits “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You,” respectively.

Last October, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that “Grenade” has been certified Diamond after selling over 10 million copies.

