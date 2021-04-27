Bruno Mars heading back to Las Vegas for residency shows this July

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruno Mars is heading back to Las Vegas this summer to continue his residency.

According to Las Vegas Weekly, the singer is plotting his return for Fourth of July weekend at Park MGM’s Park Theater. He’s scheduled shows for July 3, 4, 9, 10, 23 and 24.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30.

Bruno initially kicked off his Vegas residency in December 2016 and last performed there in early March 2020, just before the COVID-19 shutdown.

The same month Bruno returns to Sin City, Usher is set to debut his new residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. His first show takes place on July 16.

