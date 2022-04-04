Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo and more make Grammy history

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bruno Mars made Grammy Awards history on Sunday night, becoming the second artist of all time to become a three-time Record of the Year winner. He’s not the only person who broke records over the weekend, however.

Starting with Bruno, though, Billboard reports he collected Record of the Year awards for “24K Magic,” “Uptown Funk!” and for Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open.” If you’re curious who beat Bruno to the milestone, that was Paul Simon, who became the first triple winner 35 years ago.

But that’s not Bruno’s only notable accomplishment. “Leave the Door Open” is now the third track in Grammy history to win both Song of the Year and best R&B song — the last being Alicia Keys‘ “Fallin'” and Bruno’s own “That’s What I Like.”

Olivia Rodrigo also had a fantastic night Sunday. She’s now the third-youngest-artist to win Best New Artist — bumping Christina Aguilera from the spot, who was one month older when she won in 2000. Billie Eilish beats Olivia by a year, while the youngest artist to collect the award is LeAnn Rimes, who was 14 when she won in 1997.

Olivia also broke a Grammy — literally. Just like her mentor, Taylor Swift, one of her awards slipped from her arms as she posed with her three trophies. Taylor did the exact same thing in 2010 and both ladies had the same hilarious, wide-eyed reaction.

Speaking of Taylor, collaborator Jack Antonoff is now the first former Best New Artist to win Producer of the Year.

Also making Grammy history was Lady Gaga‘s Love for Sale collaborator, 95-year-old Tony Bennett, who’s now the second-oldest Grammy winner. Love for Sale won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, now his 14th overall win in the category.

