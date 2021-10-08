Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic album finally has a release date

Harper Smith

Today is Bruno Mars‘ 36th birthday, but he had a special gift for his fans: a release date for his Silk Sonic album.

The world can finally enjoy the full project from Bruno and Anderson .Paak, An Evening with Silk Sonic, on November 12. The disc will feature the previously released hits “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” the latter of which won Best R&B Video at the MTV VMAs.

The album is available for pre-order now.

An Evening with Silk Sonic will be Bruno’s first new album since 2016’s Grammy-winning album 24K Magic.

