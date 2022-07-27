Bruno Mars to throw Labor Day pool party in the Bahamas

Bruno Mars wants you to soak up the sun, splash in the pool and sip on a piña colada during his Labor Day weekend pool party in the Bahamas.
Us Weekly reports that the “Grenade” hitmaker has teamed with SLS Baha Mar for a four-day Pina Colada Pool Party. The celebration runs from September 1 through September 4.
Bruno will likely have his rum brand SelvaRey flowing since it does go by the tagline, “Vacation in a glass.”
Aside from some poolside fun and plenty of rum, an array of DJs will keep the music going. So far, DJ Stevie J, DJ Ignite and Osocity have signed on to keep the music thumping.
Bruno will close out the four-day bash by assuming hosting duties that Sunday; He will also kick off a seven-hour music performance with his Silk Sonic co-star Anderson .Paak.
Tickets are now on sale via the venue’s website, as are special VIP experience packages.
