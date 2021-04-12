Bruno Mars tops chart with Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo sets record with “Deja Vu”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have walked through the door and to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their debut single.

The two men, recording as Silk Sonic, have scored their first number-one hit with “Leave the Door Open,” the first release from the duo project. This is Anderson’s first Hot 100 number one, and Bruno’s eighth. But the song has made the quickest trip to the top out of all of Bruno’s previous hits, hitting the pinnacle in just five weeks.

Bruno previously reached the top with “That’s What I Like,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “Locked Out Of Heaven,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Nothin’ On You” with B.o.B, and “Uptown Funk!” with Mark Ronson.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo‘s experiencing deja vu when it comes to the chart success of her new single of that same name. The track debuts at number eight on the Hot 100, making her the first artist ever to send her first two official singles straight into the top 10 on that chart. Her first, “Drivers License,” debuted at number one in January.

Finally, Australian rapper Masked Wolf — born Harry Michael — has scored his first top 10 with “Astronaut in the Ocean.”