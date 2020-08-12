Bryan Cranston and Jimmy Fallon sing a song about their favorite hats?!

Here’s the thing … there’s not a lot to be excited about this summer! Yes, every now and then we get glimmers of hope, but what we’ve really learned is that it’s the little things that truly mean the most. For instance, Bryan Cranston really appreciates his hats, so much so that a group of producers from The Tonight Show convinced him to sing a song about his favorites.

This sketch is definitely grasping at straws, but right now, we’ll take just about anything as an audience. So why wouldn’t we watch Cranston sing a song while wearing a sailor cap or a fascinator or a little red bonnet?!

Watch the performance below:

