BTS announces “extended period of rest” for first time since 2019

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After BTS gave fans “Permission to Dance,” they are hoping fans give them permission to take a break.

On Sunday, the popular South Korean boy band announced they are planning to take an “extended period of rest.”

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2021 and 2021 amidst the COVID-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the announcement, which was attached to a Twitter post, read. “This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy.”

The “period of rest” will commence after the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour and “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA,” however, fans won’t have to wait too long to see the K-pop group in action again.

The announcement adds that the “Butter” singers are preparing for a concert and the release of a new album in March “that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter'” for the group.

The notice concluded by extending their “deepest gratitude” and assured that “they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.