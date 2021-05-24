BTS announces two-day livestream event; “Butter” breaks YouTube records

NBC

After delivering their debut performance of their new song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, BTS has announced a brand-new two-day livestream event.

The event, called BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and their fans, known as ARMY. The first show will take place Sunday, June 13, and the second show — dubbed the WORLD TOUR VERSION — will take place Monday, June 14 and feature some of the K-pop group’s foreign language songs.

Ticketing information will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, “Butter” just broke two YouTube records: The video set a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views, which breaks the band’s own record of 101.1 million views for “Dynamite”; and it also beat “Dynamite”’s record for biggest music video Premiere on YouTube, racking up 3.9 million peak concurrents.

In addition to performing “Butter” at the BBMAs, BTS won all four of the categories they were nominated in: Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist.

Next up, BTS will appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 25 and perform as part of Good Morning America‘s 2021 Summer Concert Series on May 28.

